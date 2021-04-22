Emily C. Hazelwood

Emily Cockman Hazelwood, 66, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Columbia, S.C., after a difficult, but courageous battle with cancer.
Emily was a native of Robbins, and graduated from North Moore High School, then Greensboro College. She worked for Merrill Lynch, and most recently the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Emily had a gift for making others look good, just one of her many talents. She was practically a gourmet cook, and her family enjoyed asking her to taste a specific food and name the spice used to create the flavor. She brought a natural grace and beauty to everything around her, as evidenced by her green thumb, and has left many beautiful flowers in her path for others to enjoy.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bernice Cockman; and brother, Larry Cockman.
Emily is survived by her husband of 44 years, Wayne Hazelwood; sister, Ruby Cockman Jones; niece, Stacy Jones Boxell and family; niece, Molly Jones Upchurch and family; mother-in-law, Cora C. Hazelwood; brothers-in-law; Kenneth and David Hazelwood; sister-in-law, Lisa Hazelwood Boles and family; and nephew, Brandon Boles and family.
A private graveside service will be held in her hometown of Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society in honor of Emily Hazelwood.
Family and friends may sign the online tribute wall at www.southcarolinacremation.com.