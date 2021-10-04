Elvira “Lvie” Ismail, 62, of Southern Pines, NC and formerly of the Philippines, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Peak Resources Pinelake, in Carthage.
She was born Dec. 8, 1958, in Talisay City, Cebu, Philippines, and lived with her extended family until meeting her husband, Jamil Aziz Malik-Ismail, through a pen pal program. She enjoyed her life in the Philippines but chose to relocate to North Carolina with her husband, where they raised their daughter, Jamilah Malik-Ismail. Elvira was deeply devoted to her family, often providing support to her family in the Philippines, as well as staying home to care for her daughter and husband. She was kindhearted and deeply empathetic, even to strangers. She always placed other people’s needs before her own. She truly loved making others happy whenever possible.
Coming from a musical family, Elvira had a passion for music, which she shared with her husband and daughter. She had a wonderful voice and loved singing karaoke. She also had a deep love and appreciation for art, gardening, nature, and photography. She enjoyed taking photos to share with her family and friends. When home, she would spend her evenings watching sci-fi and thriller movies with her daughter. Her greatest love was her daughter, whom she cared for passionately, always putting Jamilah’s needs before her own. She and her husband, Jamil, saw Jamilah as a continuation of their life and considered her a blessing.
Elvira’s strong personality, intellect, and loving nature has been passed down to Jamilah. Elvira’s deep faith in God and belief in eternal life gave her hope during difficult times in her life, including the death of her parents, siblings, and husband. She knew God had a plan for her and would watch over her daughter when she was no longer with us. She faced death with peace when her brain tumor returned and found comfort in knowing that she would be reunited with her family.
She is survived in death by her daughter, Jamilah Malik-Ismail; and family members in the Philippines. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jamil Aziz Malik-Ismail; her parents; and two older brothers.
A visitation was held Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst, with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. Burial was in Bethesda Cemetery.
