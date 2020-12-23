Elsie M. Black

Elsie McKenzie Black, 93, of West End, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at The Greens at Pinehurst.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Beulah Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Darrell Williams and the Rev. Mark Garner officiating. Burial will follow at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at the church. The family will be observing all COVID-19 guidelines and asks that everyone wear masks.
Mrs. Black was a lifelong member of Beulah Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy F. Black; a brother, Ellis J. McKenzie; and a sister, Nan McDonald.
She is survived by a son Mark Black and his wife, Teresa, of Jackson Springs; a daughter, Faye Elkins and her husband, Glenn, of Round Rock, Texas; sisters, Shirley Oldham, of West End, and Thelma Short, of Southern Pines; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 492, Pinehurst NC 28374.
