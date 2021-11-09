Elsie L. Beaver

Elsie Lawrence Beaver, 83, passed away from natural causes on Jan. 25, 2021, with her family by her side, in Alpharetta, Ga.
She was born and grew up in Aberdeen, to the late James Lawrence and Elsie Smith Lawrence.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Virginia Lawrence Chesnut, Betty Lawrence Hilburn, and Chaworth Lawrence Averitt; and her husband, Maxie Eugene Beaver. Elsie is survived by her son Ivan Beaver, his wife, Louise Beaver, and his adult children, William and Charlotte Beaver; her son Erik Beaver, his wife, Barbara Beaver, and their adult children, Chauncey Metzelaars and her husband, Jon, Devon and Adam Beaver, and great-grandchildren Sean and Layla Metzelaars. Elsie loved and was loved by several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Iota international music fraternity. Elsie was integral in establishing the chapter at Western Carolina University. Elsie and Maxie were active members of the Lake Norman Yacht Club, where they enjoyed sailing together.
Elsie’s passions included music, travel and exploring the outdoors. She enjoyed playing piano and singing, and was active in many chorus groups. Elsie loved learning about new cultures and traveling to places where she could explore the natural world. She shared this love of music and the outdoors with her grandchildren.
Elsie will be laid to rest at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen, on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be sent to either the Sigma Alpha Iota Philanthropies Inc. or the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.