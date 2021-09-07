Elsie F. Boyette

Elsie Bernice Frye Boyette, 92, longtime resident of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Springbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Clayton.
She was born May 23, 1929, in Moore County, to the late Daniel and Cecelia Belle Mosher Frye. Elsie came from a musical family; they played and sang bluegrass and gospel music at local churches and dances. She was a charter member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and played the organ there for over 20 years.
She retired from Century Curtain and was the owner and operator of Circle B Farms and Produce in Eastwood. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She is already deeply missed.
Elsie leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Anita Bland (Brian); grandchildren, Christopher Boyette (Jacky), Aaron Stutts, Bryson Bland and Mason Bland; great-grandchildren, Shelby Nessnar (Dalton), Caroline Boyette, Peyton Boyette, Jakob Lowry (Jasmine), Lea Miller and Jennings Mercer; and two great-great grandchildren, Aulora “Lulu” Nessnar and Zaria Lowry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clayborn P. Boyette; son, C. Phillip Boyette; and three sisters, Alice Bobbitt, Peggy Yonker and Albina Talbert.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Sept.12, from 2 – 3 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2237 Camp Easter Road, Carthage, NC 28327. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Gregg Newton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.