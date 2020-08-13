Elmer Eugene “Peewee” Brafford, 86, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home in Pinebluff, with his family by his side.
Peewee was born May 9, 1934, in Chatham County, to the late Howard Brafford and Curtis Van Roberson Brafford. Peewee retired after 43 years as a supervisor from Asplundh Tree Expert Company. He loved his church, where he was a longtime member, Pinebluff United Methodist Church. He was very involved in his community, serving as a volunteer for the Pinebluff Fire Department for more than 22 years, and also worked for the Pinebluff Police Department for a period of time. Peewee served on the board at First Bank for 26 years, was a Boy Scout troop leader, served on Pinebluff Town Board for 11 years and also served as mayor pro tem. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening and was the past president of Marston Hunt Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Willie Brafford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Letty Frances Gilbert Brafford; his children, Danny Eugene Brafford and his fiancee, LeAnne Simpkins, of Wake Forest, Donald Howard Brafford and wife, Tammy, of Pinebluff, Deborah Frances Brafford Glover, of Little River, S.C. Darlene Brafford Lantz, of Hoffman, Deanna Marie Brafford Coppinger, of Pinebluff, and DeAnn Elizabeth Brafford Barker and husband, Abraham, of Blue Ridge, Ga. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren 32 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Margie Johnson, of Sanford, Irene Morris, of Pittsboro, Alma Stevens, of Aberdeen, Virginia Morris, of Pittsboro, and Kathy Clark, of Bear Creek; and one brother, Wayne Brafford, of Lexington.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pinebluff Fire Department in Pinebluff. A celebration of life funeral will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Pinebluff Cemetery.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed to include social distancing, and it is requested that face masks be worn while in attendance.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pinebluff United Methodist Church, 275 E. Philadelphia St., Pinebluff, NC 28373.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.