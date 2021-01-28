Ellene Shannon was born on Sept. 19, 1920, in Williamsport, Pa., the daughter of Dorothy Ellen and Joseph Maxwell Stout. She died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Penick Village, where she had been a resident for the past seven years. She received excellent care until the very end. Mrs. Shannon was surrounded by three caring and loving nurses, one holding her hand, when she passed. Chaplain Colette Bachans-Wood was summoned to give her last rites.
Ellene and her husband, Lt. Col. William J. Shannon, who had been a resident for two years, and passed Jan. 22, 1999, were married for 55 years. They had four children: Carol Shannon, who lived 46 years in Florida and recently moved to Whispering Pines; their son, John Shannon, of Pinehurst, who retired seven years ago as organist and choral director at The Village Chapel and was honored by the Chapel as director of music emeritus; daughter, Julie Shannon, moved from Florida to Maine this month; and daughter, Jill Reeves, who lives with her husband, Jack, in Asbury, N.J. Jill is the mother of Ellene’s two grandchildren, Erin Amelia Luk, her husband, Andy, and great-grandchild Mara Jade, of Long Beach, Calif., and William Frederick Gross, his wife, Dara, and their children, Sophia and Gillian, who live near Little Rock, Ark.
Ellene and Bill had been coming from Williamsport, Pa., to Pinehurst since 1953 and moved here permanently in 1984. They were members of The Village Chapel and the Pinehurst Country Club, where husband Bill was an avid golfer. Ellene also played golf. She won the first-place trophy in the women’s 14-hole golf tournament at the Williamsport Country Club. She was the president of the Duboistown, Pa., garden club and a certified judge for flower show competitions. She has won 18 first-place blue ribbons for her floral designs in competitions. She was vice-president of the YWCA. She liked playing cards with her monthly ladies card club and loved to ballroom dance and received a bachelor’s degree in Western-style square dancing with her husband.
She sang in her Presbyterian church choir as a young adult, taught Sunday School at Messiah Lutheran Church in South Williamsport, Pa., and was in charge of decorating the Crismon tree and the narthex window cases to reflect the church year.
She loved classical music. She was blessed with a very musical ear, which allowed her to be her son’s greatest fan and critic. She traveled with the Lycoming College Tour Choir as a chaperone for two seasons and would critique each concert to the conductor as they rode together on the bus. Dr. McIver told her son, “I have never met a person who may not have all the correct musical terms, but can clearly express the good and bad places that she heard in the concert the night before.” She supported the ACMC, the classical concert series, the North Carolina Symphony, and never missed a Moore County Choral Society concert, especially when her son was the conductor.
A wonderful and caring mother, she always showed love, pride, happiness and joy for her four children and husband. She will be missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst NC 28374.