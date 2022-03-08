Ellen V. Curtis
Ellen V. “Vikki” Curtis, 68, a lifelong resident of Moore County, passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Born Aug. 28, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Jeanette Williams Ritter. Vikki was an animal lover and raised and trained horses. Together with her husband William “Billy” Masters Curtis Jr., their love of animals paid off as they became very successful thoroughbred horse trainers for Belmont Stakes, Dogwood Stables and Monmouth Park.
Vikki later retired back to Moore County where she worked as a veterinary technician for more than 30 years. She had been member of the Moore County Hounds and also worked as a veterinary technician at Longleaf Animal Hospital. Vikki taught all of Moore County how to ride as she was taught by her aunt, Verdie Caddell.
Vikki is survived by her husband of 48 years, William “Billy” Curtis Jr.; daughter, Merrin Curtis Lowe; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Lowe.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Lakeview Presbyterian Church, 382 Camp Easter Road, Lakeview. The family will receive friends at the church, prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.