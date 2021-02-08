Ella Agnes Thompson Rowlett was born Oct. 14, 1917, in Lacrosse, Va., to Louis Burton Thompson and Florence Sledd Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 65 years, Col. Allen Benjamin Rowlett; and her sisters, Gwendolyn Thompson Allen and Nannie Gray Howard Gilliam.
She graduated from Farmville State Teachers College at 19. After teaching sixth grade for several years, she went on to earn her master’s degree at Scarritt College in Nashville, Tenn. After World War II, she and Ben married in Roswell, N.M., in 1946 and were stationed all over the country during his career in the Air Force, even moving 22 times in 22 years. They spent their post military lives in their dream home in Amelia, Va., before retiring to Pinehurst.
Mrs. Rowlett spent her last years in Chardon, Ohio, where she died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
She is survived by her nephew, Fontaine Gilliam (Aimee); and her loving grandnephew, James. Please sign the tribute wall at schultemahonmurphy.com.