Ella R. Cotten

Apostle Ella Ruth Cotten, 78, of Southern Pines, passed on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A walk through visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. Family will also receive friends prior to the homegoing service from noon to 1 p.m., with a service to begin at 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Recreation Complex Building, 106 Thompson St., Hoffman. Burial will follow in the Addor Cemetery.
