Elizabeth L. Young

Elizabeth Young, 86, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, peacefully at home and with her family.
Elizabeth was born in Pinehurst, the daughter of Edward Townsend Latting and Esther (Tufts) Latting, and her family moved to New Hampshire when she was a child.
She and her husband, Ted, met at Simonds High School and married shortly after graduation. They were married for 66 years and had three children, Lorna, Linda and Gary; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
An astute and tireless businesswoman, Elizabeth and Ted ran businesses that were a central fabric of the community: Highlawn Farm in Warner, and the Merrimack Farm stores in Bradford and Henniker. At Highlawn, Elizabeth offered horseback lessons and horsemanship, ran a popular summer camp, hosted pony club, and led 4-H and other community activities fostering equestrian skills and lifelong friends. At Merrimack, she provided a business of farm and gardening supplies and services, which served community needs and became a gathering place that is still remembered with fondness by customers.
Elizabeth was active in the community, including serving on the board of trustees of the New London Hospital and as chairman for a period. She also served on the Warner Wage Assessment/Classification and Warner Elderly Housing projects, the Warner Business Association, as a long time 4-H leader, and an active volunteer in the Warner schools, including at the Warner School Library, and by welcoming multiple young ladies to her family as a foster parent.
Elizabeth loved adventure and travel, accompanying her husband for a Navy assignment in Japan and spending decades traveling around North America and many other countries around the world.
If you would like to make a donation in Elizabeth’s name please consider Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257.
The family will hold a memorial service in Warner, N.H., on May 21, 2022, outside, to account for any potential safety risks from COVID. Details for the memorial will available at www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.