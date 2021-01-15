Elizabeth K. Haddock

Elizabeth Ann Kite Haddock left to be with her Lord and family Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern. The family requests that masks be worn and social distance guidelines be followed for everyone’s safety.
Elizabeth was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Vanceboro, to Charlie and Korah Kite. She was a lifelong resident of New Bern until 2009, when she moved to live with her daughter in Sanford.
Elizabeth was an excellent seamstress doing alterations in her home until her retirement. She also worked in a deli and delivered The News and Observer for a number of years. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in New Bern for over 40 years. After moving to Sanford, she became a member of Tramway Baptist Church.
Elizabeth was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Craven Chapter No. 129 in New Bern. She also was a founding member of the Sudan Truckettes.
Elizabeth treasured her family and friends. She had a generous heart and spent many years taking care of her loved ones and friends. She loved to cook big meals for her family of three, but the table was always full of extended family and friends. Some of her most precious memories were of those meals.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie R. Kite and Korah K. Kite; her husband, Roy Lee Haddock; her brother, Charles L. Kite; and her nephew, Charles Ray Kite.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Haddock Carroll Ward and husband, Bob, of Whispering Pines; grandchildren, T. Robert Ward III, of Stafford, Va., Tom Velevis and wife, Leigh, of Southern Pines, Wendi Webb and husband, Chad, of Denver (NC); great-grandchildren, Allan Ward, of Charleston, S.C., Ben Velevis, of Southern Pines, Ellie Webb, Maddie Webb and Wyatt Webb, all of of Denver (N.C.).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital, The National Parkinson Foundation, or either of her two churches. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
