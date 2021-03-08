Elizabeth “Sue” G. Robinson, 93, passed away March 6, 2021, at Quail Haven, in Pinehurst.
She was born Jan. 11, 1928, in Philadelphia, to the late Ralph and Hazel Gallant. Her two brothers, Robert and Ralph, predeceased her. Her husband, Alfred James Robinson, died in 1989.
She is survived by her children, Susan R. Murphy (Bill), of Middletown, R.I., James, of Pinehurst, and David (Sheri), of Sarasota, Fla. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Nicole M. Casper (Mike); and her great-grandson, Matthew D. Casper, of Sarasota, Fla.
Known for her crisp, clear soprano voice, she sang in church choirs in New Jersey and at Community Presbyterian Church, as well as with the Moore County Choral Society. She was a longtime member, volunteer and board member of the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, in Pinehurst.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be welcome to the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange or Community Presbyterian Church of Pinehurst.
