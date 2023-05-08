Elizabeth Ann Burch Johnson May 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth Ann Burch Johnson, 71, of Sanford, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill. McLeod Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun., May 7, 2023 Calendar May 8 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Mon, May 8, 2023 May 8 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Mon, May 8, 2023 May 9 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Tue, May 9, 2023 May 9 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Tue, May 9, 2023 May 9 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, May 9, 2023