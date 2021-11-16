Elizabeth A. Davis

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Davis, 90, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her home.
Born in Moore County on April 13, 1931, Betty was a daughter of the late Peter and Fodie Seawell Dowd. Betty graduated from Carthage High School. She worked for Quality Mills for about 20 years.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Alfred Leo Davis Sr.; brothers, Herbert Bryant, Harold, Robert, Henry, Charles, David, Jimmy; and sisters, Maude Frye, Frances Baber. She is survived by her son, Alfred “Al” Leo Davis Jr. and wife, Beverly; daughter, Lisa Cheek and husband, Lewis; granddaughter, Amanda Ray and husband, Johnny; grandson, Matthew Davis and wife, Courtney; two great-grandchildren, Evelynn and Nash; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Kirkman and Ann Dowd; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family has been blessed with terrific caregivers for both their parents over the years. A special thank-you to Nadine, Veverly, Cynthia, Barbara, Toni and Lesa.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church, in Carthage, with Pastor David Lee officiating. A public viewing will start at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
