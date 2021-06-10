Elisha “E.J.” Jerome Faircloth, 74, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home.
E.J. was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Nash County, to the late Robert Carlton Faircloth and Alipia Odessa Cockrell Faircloth. E.J. served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller and quality assurance manager. He was awarded “Captain of the First Flight” from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
E.J. was a retired youth pastor and loved working with youth in the community. Those who knew E.J. would remember him for his love of basketball, both playing on the court, coaching youth church leagues and even proposing to the love of his life, Deborah, on the basketball court. He loved his community and was awarded the Order of the Longleaf Pine. He was so proud of his granddaughter, Rebekah, and loved to play chess with her. He wouldn’t let her win; he made her earn her win. He homeschooled her during her 11th-grade year at a critical time when she needed his support. He was a fine husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Deborah Hughes Faircloth; his daughter, Jennifer Faircloth Sumner (Holly), of Aberdeen; his granddaughter, Rebekah Kate Bowles, of Aberdeen; his son-in-law, Commissioner Bryan Keith Bowles, of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Lillian and Savannah Higginbotham, Hannah Hayden and Alana Cruz. He is also survived by his sisters, Anne Meyer (Jim), of Grifton, and Pamela Susi (Peter), of Winterville; brother-in-law, G.C. Hughes (Margarette), of Fayetteville; four nephews, Robert Derek Rogers, of Grifton, Jon Rogers (Carrie), of Madison, Ala., Geoffrey Rogers, of Fort Payne, Ala., and Trey Weaver (Anna), of Greenville; nieces, Lauren Weaver, of Winterville, and Lauren Morelli, of Tampa, Fla.; great-nephews, Alessio Rogers, Wyatt Rogers and Dylan McKenna; and a great-niece, Stella Rogers.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Page United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, with the Rev. Mamie Alley and the Rev. G.C. Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.