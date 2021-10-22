Elijah J. Jones

Elijah John Jones, 63, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Elijah is survived by two daughters, Juantine “Dee” Murchison, and Tiffany Kearns (Kimbel Sr.); four grandchildren, Kwamesha Peterkin, Destiny Terry, Janiya Peterkin and Kimbel “Arnaz” Kearns Jr.; great-granddaughter, Mia Peterkin; six sisters, Essie Jones Ray, Mary Jones, Frances Gregory (Junior), Brenda Simmons, Linda Martin (Larry), and Deborah Horton; two brothers, his twin, James Jones (Elaine), and Robert Jones; nephew and niece, Rickey Jones and Priscilla Wike (Charlie), who were raised in the home.
A public viewing will be held Monday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at Full Gospel Holiness Church in Aberdeen. Masks are required. The family will later hold a private ceremony.
Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is assisting the family.
