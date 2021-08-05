Eleanor Zeuli Wiese, 85, of Pinehurst, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, after a very brief but valiant battle with cancer.
Ellen was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Stillwater, Minn., to the late James and Minnie Zeuli. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 1953, and started work at the Andersen Corporation in Bayport, Minn., as a secretary in the steno pool and later was promoted to the purchasing department. While working at Andersen, she reconnected with an old Stillwater classmate, Jack Wiese, and they married on June 4, 1966. Ellen and Jack moved to Charlotte, where their daughter Mari Michelle was born.
While Jack traveled often for work with Andersen, Ellen was a devoted wife and homemaker until Mari was in middle school. She then returned to the working world as a secretary until her retirement in 1995. She and Jack relocated to Pinehurst, in 1996, to the Pinewild community. Ellen learned to play golf in her 60s and enjoyed playing with the ladies of the Azalea League in Pinewild. She also had two holes-in-one of which she was very proud.
Ellen was an accomplished cook, known especially for her cookies, fudge, and strawberry jelly. She enjoyed knitting afghans, needlework, reading and spending time with Mari and her beloved grandchildren, Deanna and Jason.
Ellen was predeceased by her parents; and her siblings Josephine, Frank, Tony, Louie, Delphine, Mary, Loretta, Jim and Marge.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jack Wiese; daughter, Mari Wiese Pilkington and husband, Michael, of Laurinburg; granddaughter, Deanna Michelle Pilkington, of Concord; grandson, Jason Glenn Pilkington, of Greenville; brother, Richard Zeuli and wife, Paula, of Stillwater, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her outstanding medical team for their excellent care of Ellen: Dr. David Hipp, Dr. Robert Pohlmeyer, Dr. Bharat Subba; nurses Lars, Sheri, Tonya and Shauntella, and nursing assistant Esmeralda.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst. A visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
Memorials can be made in Ellen’s name to the Foundation of FirstHealth Cancer Care Fund.
The family requests that individuals unvaccinated for COVID should wear masks if attending the service.
