Eldon Williams

Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Areas of dense fog. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Areas of dense fog. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.