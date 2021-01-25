Eldon Williams, 86, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Eldon was a native of Moore County and a 1952 graduate of Westmoore High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Eldon loved the Lord and was faithful to his church serving as an elder and Sunday School teacher. He loved his family and enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Eldon cared for his home, yard and enjoyed growing vegetables, sharing the crops with all his neighbors. He was a son of the late Elmer and Flora Hussey Williams and was also preceded in death by brothers, Bill Moore and Lloyd Willams; and sister, Donna Rose McLeod.
Eldon is survived by his wife of 55 years, Catherine; son, Kevin Williams and wife, Lauren; grandchildren, Kable and Daughtry; sisters, Faye Lineberry, Brenda Maness and Elise Hancock; brothers, Rufus Williams, Johnny Williams and Bobby Williams; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Rock Hill Evangelical Friends Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Roundabush and the Rev. W.L. Wade officiating.
The body will lie in repose from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, at Kennedy Funeral Home and from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Rock Hill Evangelical Friends Church, 148 N.C. 705, Eagle Springs, NC 27242.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Williams family.
