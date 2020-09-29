A living testament to God’s revelation of love, Elda Mae Thorpe, 84, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
People often wonder what real love looks like. It looks kind of like this. It watches grandkids climb on the kitchen table, excited and gleaming with joy, as they cut out Christmas cookies. But real love knows the mess is temporary and the smiles and memories forever. Love looks like loyalty. It follows a husband for 26 years as he pursues service to his country. It makes every house a home and is as fierce a defender as it is a nurturing wife and mother. It waits, hanging on the affection shared in letters, through long deployments. It sits at her husband’s bedside days on end during heart surgery and cancer treatments, a comfort he is never alone and the first face he sees when his eyes open. Love looks like kindness. It sees the quirks and oddities in friends and family and loves them, not in spite of them, but because of them. Friends are family and family is everything. Love is a word of encouragement when you are hurting, a listening ear when you need to vent and a soft place to land when you are floundering. The arms of real love engulf you at your very worst. It gives absolutely everything and expects absolutely nothing. It transforms everyone it touches. It makes everyone better. It provides a glimpse of Jesus. If you had the pleasure of know Elda, you experienced real love.
Born on a small dairy farm in the nearby town of Randolph in 1936, Elda Mae Moorhouse, of Cannon Falls, Minn., leaves a life’s legacy of hard work, love, devotion and faithfulness. Her career in nursing began at Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in St. Paul, Minn., in 1957 and spanned the course of more than 50 years. She served well in many areas, including president of her local Association of Operating Room Nurses and advisory board member of Surgical Technology at Sandhills Community College. She served as a Sunday School teacher, finance committee member, pianist and choir member, traveling the world as a faithful military wife and mother with her life-long love and husband of 63 years, Bill. But her greatest legacy was to those who knew her best as daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother and friend.
Elda is survived by her husband, William Thorpe; her brother, Willis Moorhouse; her daughter-in-law, Pam Thorpe; her son, Bryce Thorpe and wife, Renee; daughter, Annette Hyder and husband, Donnie; grandchildren, Carrie Mabe, Teri Thorpe, Cassidy Thorpe, Rebekah Lindhardt, Will Thorpe, Emily Stanley and Katie Hyder; great-grandchildren, Joshua Mabe, Gracie Mabe, Amber Webster Elissa Dixon, Hunter Dixon, Savannah Chance and and Kennedy Stanley
She was preceded in death by her brother, Arland Moorhouse; sister, Elma Anne Lyon; and son, Bryan Thorpe.
