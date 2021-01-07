Elbert E. Williams, 90, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Elbert graduated from Elise High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force, 47th Air Patrol Squadron. He taught carpentry at North Moore High School for 28 years. He was a master carpenter and built many homes, sets of cabinets and completed remodeling projects throughout the community. Elbert adored his wife of 66 years, Sylvia, whom he met in 1953, while serving in the Air Force stationed in England. He was a hard worker and treasured his time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elbert was a son of the late Offie and Corinna Henson Williams, and was preceded in death by brother, Harold Williams.
Elbert is survived by wife, Sylvia; children, Elbert Williams Jr. and wife, Van, Mike Williams and Mallory Hickey, Jan Queen and husband, Hal, Debbie Davis and husband, Johnny; grandchildren, Jessica Long and husband, Drew, Heather Gattis and husband, Mike, Christy Detter and husband, Justin, Justin Davis and Suzannah Davis; great-grandchildren, Brycen Long, Carson Long, Aubrey Gattis, Delaney Gattis, Elise Gattis, Jackson Gattis, Zoey Detter and Logan Detter; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member, with the Rev. Donald Burns officiating.
The body will lie in repose from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials maybe made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1595 North Moore Road, Robbins, NC 27325.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Williams family.
Condolence on line at pinesfunerals.com.