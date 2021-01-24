Elaine Lucky Thomas, 68, of Aberdeen, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Funeral services are Saturday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m., at Full Gospel Holiness Church, 860 Midway Road, Aberdeen. A walk-through viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at the viewing and service.
Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 405 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
Survivors include, husband, Albert Thomas Sr.; children, Kenyetta, Kesha and Albert Jr.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby, James and Jacky Lucky (Jacqueline); sisters, Mary Coleman and Marilyn Bennett; and other relatives.
