Elaine C. Watkins

Elaine Cameron Watkins, 83, of Garner, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Elaine was born Nov. 29, 1937, in Norfolk, Va., to the late John Clifton Cameron and Varina Deaton Cameron. When Elaine was a young child, the family moved to Aberdeen. Elaine attended Aberdeen High School, where she was a cheerleader and majorette. During one of her many visits to the pavilion at Aberdeen Lake, Elaine met her future husband, John Watkins. John was from the neighboring town of Southern Pines and was a star athlete at Southern Pines High School. Even with the big sports rivalry between the two high schools, Elaine and John were inseparable and married in December 1955.
In 1960, Elaine and John moved to Raleigh, where John was attending North Carolina State College. While John was in school, Elaine worked as a legal secretary. One day, John returned home from class and told Elaine that he entered her as a contestant in the Mrs. N.C. State Pageant, and in January 1962, Elaine was crowned “Mrs. N.C. State.”
During the summer of 1963, Elaine and John moved to Garner, where they have made their home for the past 58 years. Elaine continued her career at Carolina Power and Light, where she worked in the legal and public affairs departments. Elaine was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Garner. In recognition of her outstanding service to the church, Elaine was awarded the honorary life membership in the Presbyterian Women. Elaine loved to play bridge and over the years, she belonged to several bridge clubs.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 65 years, John W. Watkins Jr; daughter, Terry Watkins Murray and husband, Eric; son, John W. Watkins III and wife, Jolene; grandchildren, Cameron Murray, Erica Murray Robinson and husband, Brian, Grayson Murray, stepgrandson, Ty Adams; and great-grandson, Dylan Robinson.
She is also survived by her sister, Mary Lou Cameron Black and husband, D.P. Black.
The family would like to thank Elaine’s caregiver, Kim Parrish, who provided her with invaluable care, compassion and friendship. Also, a special thank you to John and Jolene Watkins, who put their lives on hold to move in with John’s parents and care for Elaine since she suffered a stroke four years ago.
The family will receive friends at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Road, Garner, on Monday, July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 13, at 11 a.m., at Old Bethesda Church Cemetery, 1020 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Drive, Garner, NC 27529.