Edwin Edward Stancik, 97, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Coble Creek Healthcare Center at Twin Lakes Community. Originally named Edwin Emil Stancik, his middle name was changed to Edward by the U.S. Armed Forces.
Ed was born to Czechoslovakian immigrants in Chicago, Ill., where he attended primary and secondary school. He attended Concordia High School and Junior College, a pre-theological academy in Fort Wayne, Ind. After World War II, he earned a master’s degree in mathematics from Duke University.
Ed served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific theater. He worked for Marsh and McLennan Agency, Home Security Life Insurance Company, and Capital Holding Corporation as an actuary and pension specialist. While living in Durham, Ed attended Grace Lutheran Church and while living in Louisville, Ky., he attended Our Savior Lutheran Church. After he retired, Ed attended Seven Lakes Chapel in Seven Lakes, and First United Methodist Church of Elon.
Ed enjoyed a full life of many activities, which he served with great joy and cheerfulness. He was an accomplished gymnast, Duke cheerleader and avid athlete, who enjoyed several sports throughout his long life, including horseshoes, bowling, swimming and golf. Numbers were a big part of Ed's daily life as he calculated many statistics for fun and was a champion duplicate bridge player even up into his recent years. Singing in church and barbershop choirs was another passion of his. Serving in church was an important part of his life, and he loved spending time with his family and friends. Anyone who knew Ed would have probably been graced by at least one of his famous greeting cards. Ed was truly an inspiration to many.
He was the husband of the late Doris Scoggins Stancik; and the son of John (Jan) Stancik and Katherine (Katarina) Stancik nee Simo, both deceased.
He is survived by two sons and their wives, Glen Alan Stancik (Valerie), of Charlotte, and Edward Kent Stancik (Trish), of Shelbyville, Ky., a loving friend of 13½ years, Robin Tabor; as well as six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Sandy Knopp, whom he loved as a daughter.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Stancik; a son, Gerald Ross; and a daughter, Wanda Faye McDevitt.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday, July 9, at First United Methodist Church of Elon at 11 a.m.
