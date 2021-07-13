Edward S. Russell

Edward Sherman Russell, 49, of Charlotte, formerly of the Monroe town community, Pinehurst, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Atrium Health, in Charlotte.
No public viewing will be held. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 17, 12:30 – 3 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen.
He is survived by his siblings, Ronald (Bertha), Douglas, Vincent Russell (Aisha) and Katherine Russell-Goodson (Prentice); significant other, Felicia Garner; extended mother, Nadine Hines; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
