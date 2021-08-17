Edward Marion Roach, known by all as “Tim,” died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, of complications from cancer.
Born in Dublin Ireland in 1954, Tim was the consummate Irish horseman. He truly loved, understood and respected horses, and his lifelong knowledge and gentle training techniques gained him esteem in many equestrian circles.
As a young man, Tim took a job breaking horses in Australia. He then enjoyed a long and successful career in polo, working for top players all over the world. For the past 21 years, he managed Never Better Stables in Southern Pines.
Tim is survived by his lovely wife, Sharon; stepsons, Joey and Bradley; and siblings, Christina, Mary, Betty and David.
Tim met Sharon while living in Southern Pines. They were married in 2011.
An adoring husband and devoted stepfather, Tim was often seen sharing his love of golf with stepson, Joey, who is currently enrolled in N.C. State’s golf management program.
Wildly witty, devilishly charming, and always smiling, Tim sparked joy wherever he went. He was a fiercely loyal friend and always first to offer a helping hand.
Raising a pint of Guinness at O’Donnell’s Pub in Southern Pines was often his favorite way to end the day ... a day in which he worked hard and always gave 100 percent.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at O’Donnell’s Pub at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.