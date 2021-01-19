Dr. Edward Kronin, 79, of Southern Pines, son of Edward and Wanda Koronowski, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Ed was a man of immense kindness and compassion; he dedicated his life to family. His younger years were devoted to raising his younger brothers and sister. As an adult, he was a devoted father, loving and supportive husband, and an inspiring grandfather and great-grandfather.
In 1995, he wedded his soul mate Dr. Judith Kronin. Throughout the years, they shared their passion for education with numerous community outreach programs, publications that put theory into practice for at risk students, and supporting each other’s educational endeavors. In their spare time, they enjoyed traveling the world, listening to music and dancing, and spending time with family. He was a prideful father and believed one of his greatest accomplishments was lending support to his children. Two of his daughters, Amanda and Karen earned their law degrees; his other daughter, Shayna, earned a medical degree, and his son Shawn, retired from the sheriff’s department of Nassau County, N.Y.
Professionally he was a well respected educator earning a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Stoneybrook, multiple master’s degrees and a doctorate from Teachers College, Columbia University. He earned the name “Outdoor Ed” because of his creativity in using the outdoors for educating students and training teachers.
He leaves to mourn, his wife, Dr. Judith Kronin; sisters and brother, Joan Pitsikoulis, Robert Konowski and Deborah Obletz; his daughters, Amanda Kronin and Karen Campisi (Jeffery Campisi); his stepson, Shawn Sampson (Ivonnet Sampson); and stepdaughter, Shayna Jones (M. Benjamin Jones); his grandchildren, Dennet Rivera, Shannon Ross, Shawn Sampson, Jeffery Campisi, Jr., Jake Campisi, Anna Gregurich, Katie Campisi Caleb Jones, James Gregurich, Aiden Jones and Rylee Jones; great-grandchildren, Kylee Smith, Baislee Ross, and Shawn Sampson; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
A pass through viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a service for the family at 1 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 West Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.