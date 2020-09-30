Edward B. Wilder, 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Peak Resources Pinelake.
Edward was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Perquimans County, a son of the late Henry Clayton and Doris Smith Wilder. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. Ed worked for International Harvester in Asheboro, (Holt-Rooks) and later with International Harvester, in Sanford, as a mechanic on farm equipment and cub cadets. During his retirement Ed continued to restore cub cadets and help others with small equipment repairs. He was a beloved member of Putnam Friends Church. Ed loved serving the Lord and was a blessing to everyone he met. His smile was shared freely with everyone.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Phillips Wilder.
Ed is survived by daughter, Patricia Joan McGraw, of Carthage; grandsons, Stephen Douglas Cain and Patrick Edward Owens; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Douglas, Brianna and Jacob; great-great-grandchildren, Michael, James and Kaiden; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., at Putnam Friends Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Kidd officiating. The body will lie in repose from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 1, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Putnam Friends Church, 136 Putnam Church Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
