Edward A. Clippard

Edward Averitt Clippard, of Aberdeen, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 72.
Edward was born April 14, 1949, in Raeford, to the late Carlton Thomas and Dorothy Averitt Clippard. Chip enjoyed watching westerns and singing everything from oldies to church music. He was an avid Tar Heel fan. He met his wife, Billie Sue West and they married in 1971. Chip was a loving family man. He loved to coach his children and grandchildren in a variety of sports. A lifetime resident of Moore County, Chip always worked hard and never met a stranger. Chip will be remembered for his selflessness, and the first one to respond in any crisis. He was a member of the Bible Tabernacle in Whispering Pines. Chip was a hard-working man who absolutely adored his children, grandchildren, and his great-granddaughter. His smile and amazing personality lit up a room, and he had a way to captivate everyone's attention and make us laugh no matter what was going on.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Carlton Thomas “Tommy” Clippard Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Sue Clippard, of Aberdeen; his daughter, Melody Mills, of Sylva, Meagan Severance and her husband, Scott, of Knoxville, Tenn.; his sister, Jackie McDonald, of Raleigh; his brothers, Lynn Clippard, of Tega Cay, S.C., and Kim Cain, of Bladenboro; his grandchildren, William Tyler Prather, Ashleigh Mills, McKenzie McNeill and her husband, Caleb, and their daughter, Harper, Charles “C.J.” Mills, Walker and Sydney Severance; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.