Edna R. Gordon

Edna Renee Gordon, 75, of West End, went home to the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer, at the home of her sister, Rumell Gordon Frye.
Renee was born in St. Augustine, Fla., on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1945, to the late Pearlie Judson Gordon and the late Agnes Perritt Gordon.
Renee loved her Savior and attended Doubs Chapel United Methodist Church. She was very supportive of her church and attended faithfully until her health declined. Renee was also a proud member of the Easter Star and was very active until her health declined. She worked at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital until she retired after 34 years.
Family and friends were very important to Renee. She always remembered them with cards at Christmas and birthdays, as well as every other holiday. She was kind-hearted, had a loving spirit and was always thinking of others.
In addition to her parents, Renee was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Judson Gordon. She is survived by her sister, Rumell Gordon Frye and husband, Marvin Frye; nieces Melodie Frye Hancock and husband, Jim Hancock, Lisa Frye Foley and husband, Tom Foley; great-nephews Joseph Frye, Jordan Frye and Michael Foley; great-niece Sophia Foley; great-great-niece Lyla Frye; and great-great-nephew Creed Allred.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m., at Doubs Chapel United Methodist Church, 1444 Doubs Chapel Road, West End, NC 27376. There will be a visitation starting at 1 p.m., and burial will follow in the church cemetery. COVID guidelines will be observed.
Donations in her memory may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
