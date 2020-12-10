Edna G. Hull, 100, of West End, formerly of Riverside, Calif., passed peacefully at her home Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
A third generation native Californian, Edna was born Nov. 30, 1920, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Alonzo and Anna Doyle Freeman. She grew up in the Antelope Valley area, and in 1949, married David J. Hull Jr. Subsequently they lived in Whittier, Riverside and Lancaster. After retiring, they returned to Riverside.
Edna worked as a bookkeeper for many years, eventually retiring from the Palmdale School District in the late 1980s. She was a 50-plus year member of the CA Order of the Eastern Star, a past worthy matron of both Sunshine Chapter 327 and Riverside Chapter 622, as well as a 1989 deputy grand matron.
She always enjoyed playing cards with anyone who wanted to play, even teaching those who were willing to learn. Through the years, Edna also enjoyed line dancing, working on arts and crafts and camping with the Thousand Trails camping group.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, David Johnston Hull Jr., as well as three brothers and a sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Marshall, of West End; son, Larry Hull, of San Diego, Calif.; and stepdaughter, Gloria Hatton, of Monterey, Calif.; three grandchildren, Todd Pemble, Melissa Young and Craig Hull; and four great-grandchildren.
