Edith Williams Hussey, 92, of Robbins, passed away peacefully Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Robbins. The body will lie in repose on Monday, March 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, March 30, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Edith was born April 11, 1928, to Patrick and Callie Williams. After graduating from high school, she worked as a seamstress at various mills in the area. She honed those skills and continued to make clothing for her children. She and husband, Clarence E. Hussey, were married for 62 years. Her pride was her family and her love language was food. Edith worked in the gardens with her husband and loved sharing all the fruits of their labor with family and friends. After retirement, Edith and Clarence traveled with the Robbins FunLovers RV camping club and spent many winter months in south Florida. She was the most loving mother, wife and grandmother, as well as a dedicated member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church and valued her friends and community there.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hussey; brothers, Carlton, Willie, Wilburt, Raymond, Worthy Curtis “W.C.,” Paul and Rodger; and her son. Ronald Hussey.
She is survived by her son, Randy Hussey (Claire), of Carthage; daughter, Lisa Brown (Ken), of Asheboro; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Williams, of Robbins, and Daisy Dunn, of Star, brother-in-law, Grady Hussey, of Robbins; grandchildren, Tess Farmer (Michael), of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Lindsay Hussey, of Asheville, Jay Hussey, of Morrisville, Patrick Brown (Victoria), of Durham, and Laura Brown, of Charlotte; and great-grandchildren, Tully Farmer, Quincy Farmer and Lucy Brown; as well as many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dolly Locklear and Kim Hunt for providing in-home care and wonderful friendship to Edith over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Cross Connection (or CCC) at www.carolinacrossconnection.org or P.O. Box 731 Gastonia, NC 28053. CCC is a Christian nonprofit that connects churches to communities, providing camp experiences for students and adults to connect to their neighbors, or Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Robbins, NC 27325.
