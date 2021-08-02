Edith L. Lancaster

Edith Louise “Pat” Lancaster, 71, of Aberdeen, lost her battle with cancer at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Friday, July 30, 2021, with family at her side.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and church member.
Pat was born on March 6, 1950, in Clinton, to Halbert Eugene Campbell and Donnie Crumpler Campbell. Pat graduated from Massey Hill High School in Fayetteville. She earned a BA in education from Methodist College in Fayetteville and a Master of Arts in education from Pembroke State University. She taught in Moore County Schools for more than 30 years, specializing in middle school reading and writing.
Pat was an active member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church for over 40 years, where she taught Sunday School, worked with children’s missions groups, served in the senior adult ministry, and belonged to the Good Samaritan Sunday School class. She also enjoyed cheering and keeping score for the Pinehurst seniors softball team.
Pat is survived by her husband of 48 years, Harry Lancaster; daughter, Kelly Lancaster, Ph.D. and husband, Ryan Pirkl, Ph.D. and granddaughter Jane, 6, of Austin, Texas; son, David Lancaster, EMT-P and wife, Joan Starr Lancaster, and grandson Noah, 2, of Pinehurst; and brothers, Halbert Campbell Jr. of Kinston, and Michael Campbell, of Greenville. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Connie Campbell.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., at Aberdeen First Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Baptist Men’s Ministry at Aberdeen First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.