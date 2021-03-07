Edgar Lewis Klingenschmidt, 92, of Southern Pines, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A native of Vass, he was born Sept. 16, 1928, in Moore County, to the late William and Anna Gschwind Klingenschmidt. He graduated from Vass Lakeview School in 1945 and entered the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. He was married to his wife, Marie, for 57 years and had been a member of Manly Presbyterian Church for the past 60 years.
Edgar loved baseball and played on several local teams in the 1950s. As a pitcher, he was famous for his knuckleball. He later took up golf and played in many local tournaments.
Edgar retired from civil service in the early 1980,s where he worked at Fort Bragg as a firefighter. He served as crew chief and worked at many different stations.
He was devoted to his family, always putting them first. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed family gatherings and sharing stories of his youth. Edgar also loved growing orchids and shared many of them with different church families on Sundays. He belonged to the Sandhills Orchid Society.
In addition to his parents and wife, Marie Gilmore Klingenschmidt, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Maurer; son, Stanley Klingenschmidt; brothers, Ted, Henry, Oscar, Samuel and Bob; and sisters, Bess Morgan and Helen McCaskill.
He is survived by his children, Linda Burch and husband, Craig, of Chapel Hill, Danny Klingenshcmidt, of Southern Pines, Lea Klingenschmidt, of West End, and Anna Newton, of Chapel Hill; son-in-law, Artie Maurer; daughter-in-law, Pat Klingenschmidt; sister-in-law, Edna Klingenschmidt; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Manly Presbyterian Church, conducted by Ronnie Holmes; Burial followed at Johnson Grove Cemetery in Vass. The family received friends prior to the service at the church, beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manly Presbyterian Church, 544 Yadkin Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
