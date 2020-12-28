Edgar Harrison Edwards Jr. died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. He was 95.
He was born Oct. 16, 1925, in Scranton, Pa., to Edgar Harrison Edwards Sr. and Grace Nolan Edwards. Upon graduation from Peddie School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served in World War II as a pilot in the Pacific theater on the USS Bennington. At war’s end, he took part in the disarmament of Tokyo.
After leaving the service, he attended Villanova and graduated as a civil engineer, working on the Northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Later he formed the company Blessings, which restored and repaired religious icons.He was a 32nd degree Mason.
When he retired, he moved to Southern Pines to pursue equestrian interests. He was an active member of the Moore County Hounds and the Moore County Driving Club for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; two children, Cherie Edwards Mullen, of Newark, Del., and Carl L. Edwards, of Valdese; and four grandchildren and one pre-deceased.
Service details are pending.
