Edgar H. Bunch

Edgar Harrell Bunch, 83, a longtime resident of Fuquay Varina, who relocated to Southern Pines, NC in 2021 and resided at Aegis Longleaf Home passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Harrell was born May 6, 1939, to the late Edgar William and Laurina Bunch, formerly of Ahoskie. On Nov. 8, 1968, he married his sweetheart, Sue Dilday Bunch, in Bath.
Harrell retired from the State of North Carolina as a purchasing agent for the N.C. Special Bureau of Investigation. He also worked many years with the City of Raleigh grounds and landscaping maintenance. After retirement, he became an active member of the Harnett County Seniors group and had served as president prior to the pandemic. He also was a proud member of Davie Masonic Lodge No. 39 in Ahoskie. Harrell loved working in his woodshop and had a talent for creating many cherished items. He and his wife Sue lived in the Fuquay Varina area for 30-plus years, where they frequented Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church. They had recently relocated to Southern Pines to be closer to their children.
Mr. Bunch is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Sue; son Edgar “Lee” and his wife, Danaka Bunch, of Aberdeen; and other extended family. Harrell was a loving father, husband and friend to all he met. He will be deeply missed.
A special thank you the FirstHealth Hospice and Aegis Home Care team for their loving care and support.
A time of gathering and sharing of stories of remembrance will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
The family requests you consider a charitable contribution in his memory to the ALS Association at https://www.als.org.