Edgar H. Bunch

Edgar Harrell Bunch, 83, a longtime resident of Fuquay Varina, who relocated to Southern Pines, NC in 2021 and resided at Aegis Longleaf Home passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Harrell was born May 6, 1939, to the late Edgar William and Laurina Bunch, formerly of Ahoskie. On Nov. 8, 1968, he married his sweetheart, Sue Dilday Bunch, in Bath.

