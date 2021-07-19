Eddie Black, 72, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, after a long illness, at his home in Locust Grove, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Leon and Daisy Black. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; sister, Marie Kellam (Bobby), of Biscoe; brother Phillip Strother (Alena), of Wilmington, son, John Wilson, of Ellerbe; granddaughter, Carleigh Wilson, of Rockingham; nieces Sherry Kellam and Christie Jordan; nephew Eddie Kellam; stepdaughter, Tracy Moody (Willie), of Jasper, Fla.; granddaughters, Courtney, and Gabby; grandson, Jared Moody; four great-grandchildren; in-laws, Meg Crews and Tom Cronkshaw, of Arcadia, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Barbara Tallent and Kathy Mattimore; nephew, Scott Mattimore; great-nephews Dylan and Jack; and great-nieces Baylee, Carolina and Adelaide.
Eddie drove a commercial truck most of his adult life. He started driving for L.G. DeWitt Trucking in Ellerbe. He retired from R&L Carriers in Ellenwood, Ga., after almost 20 years of service.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Culdee Church, in Eastwood. Family and friends are invited to the home of Marie and Bobby afterward.