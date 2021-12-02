Edd Jackson Gaddy Jr., 83, of Cameron, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Johnson Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Jared McNeill officiating.
Edd was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Lee County, to the late Flora McDonald Gaddy and Edd J. Gaddy, formerly of Cameron. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Rae Gaddy Speas.
Edd was a graduate of Cameron High School class of 1958. He was employed many years with Blue Bell, Lady Wrangler and Four Seasons Apparel in Sanford. He was a faithful member of Cameron Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Edd loved the outdoor life, beach trips to Carteret County and projects inside and outside the home, but especially loved the Lord and his family. We will miss him and always love his courage to carry on.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Buchanan Gaddy; sons, Don Gaddy (Tammy), of Cameron, and Glenn Gaddy (Crystal), also of Cameron; daughter, Amanda Gaddy Womack (Keith), of Sanford. He was “loving” Papa to eight grandchildren, Mallory, Nathan, Riley, Garret, Sawyer, Hannah, Mia and Jon-Michael.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cameron Baptist Church in memory of Edd Gaddy to the Lottie Moon Offering, 593 Carthage St., Cameron NC 28326.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.