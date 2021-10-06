Earl G. Harbour, of Cameron, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the age of 89.
He is survived by his brother, William and his wife, Pat; his daughter, Martha; and her daughter, Emma; his son, Eric and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Matthew and Andrew; and his son, Brian and his wife.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Juanita; and his brothers, Kent and Hayes; and his parents, Mallory and Levora Harbour.
Earl was born in Surry County, in 1932, and moved to Cameron when he was two. He grew up in Cameron and was a farmer and merchant and later ran car washes and laundromats with his wife, Juanita. He had a remarkable talent for figuring things out and making things work. He was a man who had that rare talent for knowing how to really enjoy life and how to have fun. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. He got enormous pleasure from spending time with all his friends at the the store in Cameron, telling tall tales and jokes and drinking coffee.
Earl was also known to love eating Oreos. He ate them every day, all day. An in-person memorial service will be scheduled when the pandemic abates, until then, please eat an Oreo or two in his honor. At this point, Earl would bump fists, say “Peace” and then hold up two fingers.