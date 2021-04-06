Earlie Wayne Hollyfield, 71, of Aberdeen, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gregg Newton officiating. The burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. before the service.
Wayne was a Moore County native and was raised in Vass. He was a 1969 graduate of Union Pines High School. He retired from Ingersoll Rand in 2009 after 29 years of service. Wayne served as a deacon at Deep Creek Baptist Church for 21 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending church gatherings, working in the yard, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earlie Milton Hollyfield and Edith Garner Hollyfield; and a sister, Kay Childress.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Hollyfield; his children, Dennis Hollyfield (Patricia), of Rockingham, Misty Morgan (Jason), of Aberdeen, Lynn Hollyfield (Kevin Ussery), of Robbins, and Kellie Clark (Chad), of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Trevor Morgan, Dylan Morgan, Shelby Hollyfield, Melanie Ussery, Chase Clark, James Walters, Bianca Cox, Caitlin Cox and Andy Cox; his siblings, Holly Moore (Jeff), of Boca Raton, Fla., Wilma Vess (Jesse), of Swannanoa, and Perry Hollyfield (Paula), of Carthage.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.