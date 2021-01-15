Ernest Clayton Evans Jr., 61, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, with Pastor Steven Johnson and Associate Pastor Sammy Frye officiating.
Clayton was born March 19, 1959, in Moore County, to Ernest Clayton Sr. and Amelia Grace Frye Evans. He was their first-born child and only son.
He met his one true love, Lisa Garner Evans, in high school. They began dating in 1979 and were inseparable for the rest of his life. They were married on March 1, 1981, enjoying nearly 40 years of love together.
He began his insurance career in 1984 with First Pioneer Insurance Agency and became co-owner in 1988. He served on the Moore County School Board, Home Builders Association, and various advisory boards.
Clayton was a born-again believer and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at the age of 20. He was a dedicated member and servant of his church, Yates Thagard; he enjoyed greeting the congregation and had served as a deacon.
Above all else, Clayton will be remembered for being the best husband, son, father, grandfather and brother, who was always ready to help his family and friends. The son of tobacco farmers, he developed a strong desire for hard work at a young age. He spent most weekends tending to his home and land, not out of necessity, but of enjoyment for working with his hands. When he was not working, he was likely to be spending time with his grandchildren, of whom he was unimaginably proud.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his daughter, Amanda Evans Criscoe (Nathan), of Whispering Pines; sons, Matthew Clayton Evans (Stacy Patterson), of Cameron, and Nolan David Evans (Meritte), of Laramie, Wyo.; sisters, Jean Currin (Roger), of Cameron, Sonya Stalls (Don), of Vass, and Evelyn Scaggs (Bob), of Harrisburg; and grandchildren, Landon, Chandler, Ella, Camden and Cora. To his loved ones, he is Superman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington D.C. 2009-1891.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.