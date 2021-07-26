Dunton A. Wyatt Jr.

Dunton Alpheus Wyatt Jr., died peacefully at his home Friday, July 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Dunton was born October 3, 1940 in the small town of Nassawadox, on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, to the late Josie Bell Wyatt and Dunton Alpheus Wyatt Sr. He spent his early years there and in Salisbury, Md. He graduated from Wicomico High School, and then went to Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia. After college graduation he joined the Navy in 1962 and went to Officer Candidate School NAS, Newport, R.I. He then completed his aviator training in Pensacola, Fla. and Corpus Christi, Texas, and received his wings in 1964.
He landed on an aircraft carrier, flew many planes, but his very favorite was as aircraft commander of the C130 Hercules. He flew missions in the North Atlantic in 1965 and cargo flights into Vietnam in 1967. He was a “plank owner” of the newly established Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Four (TACAMO) while stationed at NAS Patuxent River, Md., in 1968.
After military service, he started a 25-year career in the Federal Aviation Agency as a pilot examiner/safety inspector. The missions there were varied and challenging. He flew NTSB teams to crash sites, earned helicopter pilot qualification, flew surveillance flights at shuttle launches in Florida in the 1980s to deter “sightseeing” private pilots from the reserved air space, and rode the jump seat on many commercial airline flights to observe cockpit procedures for flight safety.
He always said he would never jump out of a perfectly good airplane, but on his 65th birthday, he went skydiving with his sons and loved it. He coached his sons in soccer, taught the family to water and snow ski and introduced his wife and children to the fun of tent camping which lasted until his 80th birthday.
After retiring from the FAA in 1998, Dunton and Carol moved to Pinehurst, and added another 20-plus years of traveling and golf memories. Dunton volunteered at many golf tournaments including the Men’s and Women’s U.S. Open Championships, U.S. Kids Golf competitions and North-South tournaments. He played with the Scramblers and MGA and was proud of his two aces.
Dunton is survived by his wife, Carol, who wouldn’t have missed the fun and adventures of the last 53 years for anything; his sons, Michael Wyatt (Michelle), of Columbia, S.C., and Scott Wyatt (Leslie), of Chicago; his sister, Rosie Wyatt (Ruth); and five grandchildren who will miss their fun-loving beloved “Gramps” — Simon, Lucas, Moira, Riley and Corinne Wyatt.
A private military burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or Food Bank of ECNC Sandhills Branch for Backpack Pals, 195 Sandy Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Special thanks to Hospice caregivers, Kathy, Rosalie and Lauren, and AOS caregivers Kia Taurice and Jessica, who were so good to him every day in a very difficult time.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.