Dudley Joel Rutledge, 83, of Carthage, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the family home at 326 Hardee Road, in Carthage. The family request that attendees please wear a mask. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Mr. Rutledge was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Weslaco, Texas, to the late William Arthur Rutledge and Ruby Lee Watson Rutledge. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Bragg. Once his service was complete he went to work the telephone company for 40 years. His love of horses and riding was a passion, owning many horses throughout his lifetime. He and his riding buddies rode the trails of Uwharrie Forrest, camping at the Old Timers Campsite.
He is survived by his four daughters, Debbie Clymer, Donna Blue (Charlie), Diane Harris (Tony) and Linda Hollingsworth; eight grandchildren, Candie Blue, Cliff Hare, Amy Smith, Adrian Rollins, Jason Clymer, Jonathan Fry, Drew Hollingsworth and Tonya Rollins; eight great-grandchildren, Jason Clymer Jr., Alaina Stewart, Hughes Fry, Preston Fry, Triston Rollins, Elijah Smith, Isaac Smith and Benjamin Smith; one great-great-grandchild, Brande Parks.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years and the love of his life, Edna Rutledge; a brother, Dewayne Rutledge; sister, Juanita Powell; two sons-in-law, Clarence Clymer and Aaron Hollingsworth; a granddaughter, Tonya Fry; and a great-grandchild, Gunner Parks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374
