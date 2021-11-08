Douglas Ray “D.R.” Johnson Jr., 85, of Carthage, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, at FirstHealth Hospice House, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Born in Smithfield on May 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Douglas Ray and Lessie Larraine Barbour Johnson.
D.R. is survived by his wife, Kay Clark Johnson. He was the father of Douglas Ray Johnson III, wife Melody, David Wayne Johnson, wife Susan, John Michael Johnson, wife Meredith, Darlene Kay Johnson, Patricia Muriel Pullin, husband Kenneth, and Lee Anne Ford, husband Ron. He was the brother of Donald Leon Johnson, James Everett Johnson, Dan Eugene Johnson and Carl Lee Johnson. He is also survived by his 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Southern Pines, on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the ceremony from 1–2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.