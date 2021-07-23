Douglas Bryant, age 50, died July 18, 2021, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in Pinehurst in 1971, Doug attended The O’Neal School, Guilford College and graduated from Embry Riddle University in Daytona Beach Fla., with an aeronautical computer science degree.
Doug will be remembered for many things but mostly for his love of laughter, his big heart, his passion for UNC sports, his avid pursuit of sharks’ teeth at his favorite place on Earth, Topsail Beach, and his dog Bailey. Doug’s love of sports and his athletic talent started at an early age and continued throughout his life. He was O’Neal’s MVP in basketball, soccer and tennis his senior year. Later, he traveled and built special friendships throughout North Carolina, playing in competitive tennis tournaments with Lawn and Tennis Club. He also enjoyed traveling, especially in Europe, Egypt and Russia.
Doug worked at MCI Telecommunications in Nashville and Raleigh. He designed a genealogy database before Genealogy.com and a movie database before IMDB. He then ventured into a commercial real estate auction site called RealOffers in the late 1990s.
Doug returned to Moore County to work as a kitchen and bath designer in partnership with his father, William Owen Bryant (now deceased) at Design Studio for Cabinetry. In 2010, he took over the business. He loved having his own company helping people make their space more beautiful and designing the function, flow and style to meet their vision.
He is survived by his mother, Cele Gourley Bryant; sisters, Lynn Bryant Kemmerer and Laura Bryant Davis (Stephen); along with niece and nephews, James Kostuch, Anne and Will Kemmerer, Dylan and Griffin Davis; and a multitude of family and friends who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider registering to be an organ donor and making a donation at DonateLifeNC.org.
A celebration of life will be announced in the near future.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.