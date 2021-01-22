Dorothy “Dot” Wright Fortune, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Born and raised in Greensboro, the daughter of the late Robert R. and Grace S. Wright, she spent most of her adult years in the Raleigh area. A homemaker while her children were young, Dorothy later retired from the North Carolina Parole Commission, at which time she was awarded the North Carolina Long Leaf Pine Award. She was a faithful member and devoted volunteer at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh, for as long as her health allowed.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Susan Fortune Jilliani Long, formerly of Richmond, Va.; and granddaughter, Sarah Ann Fortune.
Surviving are her son, Dennis Jr. and wife, Diann, of Southern Pines; her brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Anne Wright, of Jamestown; and two grandsons, Zachariah Jillani, of Richmond, Va., and Nicholas Fortune, of Southern Pines.
Services for Dorothy will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Burlington. Officiating the graveside burial is the Rev. Holly Gloff, associate rector of Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church, with whom Dorothy volunteered.
If you desire, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice, Penick Village Foundation’s Benevolent Assistance Program, 500 E Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines NC 28387, or online at www.penickvillage.org/penick-village-foundation, or to Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, of Carthage, is serving the family.
