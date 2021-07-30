Dorothy T. Jones

Dorothy Thomas Jones, 81, of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence, with her family by her side.
Dorothy was born June 19, 1940, in Orlando, Fla., to the late Col. Golden Thomas and Jessie Mae Sewell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed her role as a homemaker. She was a member of Camp Ground United Methodist Church.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 28, at noon at Camp Ground United Methodist Church. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to noon, at the church, prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery in Southern Pines. A livestream of the service was available at this link at http://www.facebook.com/JerniganWarren.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, L.D. Jones Jr.; daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Lucas; son, Danny Jones; sisters, Barbara Bales and Frances Langley; grandchildren, Brian James Shields and Conner Austin Shields; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Alice Shields.
A special thank you to Liberty Hospice for all of their tender loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville.
