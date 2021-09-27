Dorothy S. Greenwood

Dorothy Mayberry Smith Greenwood, 93, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
She was born May 1, 1928, in Springfield, Mass., to Madeline and Ernest Smith. Her husband of 60 years, Thomas Leon Greenwood, passed away in April 2017.
Surviving are their three children and their families: Gayle Whitlock (Bennett, Ben, Andrew, Brooke), of Lake Ridge, Va., Scott Greenwood (Julie, Nora), of Cary, and Lynn Edgar (Jeff, Jessica), of Durham; and her brother, Dr. Ernest H. Smith (Anne, Sheryl, Bret, Tara), of Woods Hole, Mass.
Growing up, Dot lived in 11 states, married, and then spent 40 years in Rochester, (Penfield) N.Y. She and Tom retired to Pinehurst in 1996.
Dot graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial psychology and in 1954 with a master’s degree in personnel from Syracuse University.
Dorothy worked for 34 years in industrial relations in the industry (U.S. Rubber, Stromberg Carlson, Genesee Brewing); in education (University of Mary Washington, Indiana University); and for nonprofit programs (probation guidance/employment, clergy occupational development, and employment). She retired as employee relations director of Genesee Brewery, in Rochester, N.Y. Through the Center for Dispute Settlement, she spent 10 years as an arbitrator and mediator for the courts of New York State.
She loved Pinehurst, and was a committed participant in FirstHealth Fitness Center, Sanford’s Temple Theatre, Arts Council Classical Concerts, Sunrise Theater Met Opera, the Carolina Philharmonic, N.C. Symphony, Moore County Bank, Ruth Pauley Series, Community Presbyterian Church, Pinehurst Tennis Club, Act 2 Club, Book Club, Pinehurst government activities, Pinehurst County Club, and League of Women Voters of Moore County.
Within these groups, her activities included volunteering at Taylortown Head Start, writing a N.C. Judicial Directory, starting committees for Civics 101, a recycling program, a charter school study, and supporting the Equal Rights Amendment and Women’s Reproductive Rights.
She loved entertaining and traveling, especially with her family. She thought of herself as innovative, inquisitive, and enjoying life and the people around her.
A celebration of life will be held in October, date to be announced shortly.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Foundation: Hospice Care, Planned Parenthood, FirstHealth Foundation: Cancer CARE Fund.