Dorothy Jane Salmon Alley, 64, of Southport, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Duke University Hospital, in Durham.
Dorothy was born Jan. 25, 1957, in Levittown, Pa., to the late John G. Salmon and Elizabeth McLeod.
She worked at Moore Regional Hospital, Gulley’s Garden Center, and as a manager of LaFeendios Mexican Restaurant before beginning a long career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dorothy went back to college in her early 30s and graduated summa cum laude from Fayetteville State University. She earned multiple service awards during her career with the USDA, retiring at a rank of GS-14. She loved to crochet, read, play pinochle and do puzzles. Most of all she loved her family, spending time with them and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Drye (Phillip); brothers, John Salmon (Barbara), James Salmon (Sharon), and Joseph Salmon (Kim); sisters, Elizabeth Ann Bond (Earl) and Mary Salmon; grandchildren, Phillip Drye Jr; Cody Drye, Kirstyn Drye; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Salmon; and a grandson, Anthony Mabe.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Pinebluff Cemetery, 163 Skyes Lane, Pinebluff.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you consider memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation https://www2.jdrf.org or Harold E. Winkler Middle School, 4501 Weddington Road, Concord, NC 28027.
