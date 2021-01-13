Dorothy Jean Pipher Zihal, 90, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Palliative Care Unit.
She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Champaign, Ill., and grew up on a farm in Hensley Township, northwest of where her parents, Grant and Hazel Pipher farmed. She had three siblings, Helen (deceased), Dale and Don. She walked two miles to a one-room grade school, then to Fisher Illinois High School, followed by DeKalb College. She met Mike Zihal, her husband of almost 70 years. Then she really pursued her life’s work of taking care of children and family.
She had four children, Barbara, Cynthia, Diane and Michael G., who gave her seven grandchildren, Paul, Laura, Brian, Landon, Emily, Kevin and Matthew. To complete the family Landon and Tracy gave her three great-grandchildren, Camden, Emory and Peyton.
Although she played golf, bowled and played bridge, this group of Zihals, Schmids, and Betsworths, with their partners, Don, Larry, Don and Michelle, kept her active, especially during the holidays.
Dorothy was the linchpin that has kept us all together. She performed superbly, and she will be watching us from her place in heaven with God.
Burial will take place at a later date in New York. A private service for the family will take place, following COVID-19 guidelines. The family wishes anyone that would like to be part of the service to watch the livestream on Boles’ Facebook, starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Memorial donations in Dorothy’s name may be made to FirstHealth Foundation for Palliative Care.
